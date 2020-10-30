Heroes vs. Villians: A Twin Cities Scavenger Hunt

WEST MONROE, La. — Miss Taste of the Twin Cities Asja Jordan joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about the upcoming Heroes Vs Villians Twin Cities Scavenger Hunt taking place on Saturday, October 31.

The scavenger hunt will spotlight locally owned rstaurants and businesses in the Monroe-West Monroe area. It all kicks off at Kiroli Park on October 31 at 11 AM and will end around 4 PM at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.

It will cost $10 to participate and you can pre-register by clicking here or you can register the day of at Kiroli Park.