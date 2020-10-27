WEST MONROE, La. — Tuesday on Louisiana Living, Deidra Adair joined Ashley Doughty to talk about the upcoming Haunted Car Wash planned for Halloween weekend. The proceeds from the car wash will benefit Strauss Theatre, the Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts, and ARCO of Monroe.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Sisters stabbed Chicago store worker 27 times after being told to wear masks, prosecutors say
- Voters in some states unable to cast early ballots in person
- Judge Barrett joins Supreme Court as new justice, Democrats worried for future of the country
- Haunted Car Wash set for Oct. 30 & 31
- Election Day lead-up sees record early voting in many states