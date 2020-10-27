Coronavirus Information

Haunted Car Wash set for Oct. 30 & 31

WEST MONROE, La. — Tuesday on Louisiana Living, Deidra Adair joined Ashley Doughty to talk about the upcoming Haunted Car Wash planned for Halloween weekend. The proceeds from the car wash will benefit Strauss Theatre, the Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts, and ARCO of Monroe.

