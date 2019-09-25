Get great food and help the Food Bank this weekend at Newk’s in Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. — Sarah Hoffman with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana joined us on Louisiana Living to give more information about the people who the Food Bank serves and to give us the details on several events they have coming up.

This Saturday night, head on out to Newk’s Eatery in Monroe to get some good food and help a great cause. From 5 PM to 8 PM, 10% of all sales at Newk’s will be donated to the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana. Those donations will go to help feed a neighbor in need.