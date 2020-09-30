Fall events planned throughout October for Lincoln Parish

Louisiana Living

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — Wednesday on Louisiana Living, Tori Davis with Experience Ruston joined Ashley Doughty to talk about the upcoming fall events planned in Lincoln Parish.

Pumpkins in the Park – October 2, Railroad Park in Downtown Ruston

  • Enjoy a free pumpkin stroll through Downtown Ruston’s Railroad Park 
  • The community is encouraged to bring their carved pumpkins with a battery-operated light inside to Railroad Park from 3pm-6pm.  
  • Open to the public from 7-9 p.m. 

Haunted Ziplines – Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October at Soaring Spirits 

  • Soaring Spirits Ziplines will be offering ziplining through their haunted forest. 
  • Enjoy 9 ziplines for $20 or 12 ziplines for $25. 
  • Call or text (318) 245-4405 to reserve your spot.

Louisiana Peachtober – October 24, 8am-10pm in Downtown Ruston

  • Downtown Ruston will be filled with music, artisans, vendors, activities for kids, and of course, peachy treats and eats.
  • $5 admission
  • More info: https://louisianapeachfestival.org/

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories