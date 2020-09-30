Fall events planned throughout October for Lincoln Parish

WEST MONROE, La. — Wednesday on Louisiana Living, Tori Davis with Experience Ruston joined Ashley Doughty to talk about the upcoming fall events planned in Lincoln Parish.
Pumpkins in the Park – October 2, Railroad Park in Downtown Ruston
- Enjoy a free pumpkin stroll through Downtown Ruston’s Railroad Park
- The community is encouraged to bring their carved pumpkins with a battery-operated light inside to Railroad Park from 3pm-6pm.
- Open to the public from 7-9 p.m.
Haunted Ziplines – Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October at Soaring Spirits
- Soaring Spirits Ziplines will be offering ziplining through their haunted forest.
- Enjoy 9 ziplines for $20 or 12 ziplines for $25.
- Call or text (318) 245-4405 to reserve your spot.
Louisiana Peachtober – October 24, 8am-10pm in Downtown Ruston
- Downtown Ruston will be filled with music, artisans, vendors, activities for kids, and of course, peachy treats and eats.
- $5 admission
- More info: https://louisianapeachfestival.org/
