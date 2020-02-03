Faithful Fitness: Fiesta Chicken

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, local author Jodi Evans joined us in the kitchen to show off her awesome recipe for Fiesta Chicken!

You can get a copy of her book ‘Faithful Fitness’ at Rustique Gator, located on Trenton St. on Antique Alley and Southern Bombshell Salon located on Old Natchitoches St. close to Trenton St.

You can also follow her on Facebook: @Jodi Townsend-Evans/ on Instagram: @jodievansfaithfulfitness/ and by email: jodievansfaithfulfitness@gmail.com



Fiesta Chicken

2-4 frozen boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 15 oz. can of Corn, drained

1 15 oz. can of Black Beans drained

1 28 oz. can of Diced Tomatoes

2 packets of Hidden Valley Fiesta Ranch

Cook in crockpot for 6 hours or an InstantPot for 20-30 minutes. Pull apart chicken and stir together. Serve over brown rice or on whole wheat tortillas.

Can also Stuff Bell peppers with the chicken mixture and put back into the crockpot to cook bell peppers until soft.