Dragon Boat Boot Camp set for May 4th

(4/30/19) Join in for a FREE dry land boot camp training!

This training will get you prepared to row in the First National Bank Bayou DeSiard Dragon Boat Festival. Come out and learn more about the event, benefiting the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana.

Team Captains are encouraged to bring as many rowers as possible to practice their technique before water practices!

The Dragon Boat Boot Camp is set for May 4, 2019, at the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.