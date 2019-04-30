DoMo Piano Bar Under the Stars set for May 2nd

MONROE, La. -- (4/30/19) Amdocs presents the annual DoMo Piano Bar... with a twist!

Join us on April 11th in downtown Monroe for Piano Bar Under the Stars. This year's dueling pianos show will take place in the middle of Downtown Desiard Street between North 4th and North 6th.

Lafayette's Julie Williams and Ben McGehee will take the Skent N Dent Factory Outlet Stage from 6-9pm with an interactive dueling pianos show. Bring your family out and hear your favorite songs like you've never heard them before!

A limited amount of reserved tables are available for the event. Tables seat 8 and come with a one-of-a-kind appetizer sampler from 2 Dudes Brew & Que and Brass Monkey Pub & Patio. Tables are $300.

General admission this year is free!

Bring some cash for food and drinks provided by 2 Dudes Brew & Que and Brass Monkey Pub & Patio. They'll both have special menus for the night of. 2 Dudes will be selling beer and frozen margaritas and pina colads. Brass Monkey Pub & Patio will have wine and speciality cocktails.

Choice Brands will be on hand serving beer samples.

The event is set for May 2, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.