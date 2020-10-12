Dentures with Dr. Patel: Oct. 12

WEST MONROE, La. — Monday on Louisiana Living, Dr. Jeetendra Patel with The Denture Center joined Ashley Doughty to talk about the process for getting dentures.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Dems express disapproval over Supreme Court nomination; Republicans say Dems are manufacturing fear
- Microsoft attempts takedown of global criminal botnet
- Beekman Water issues boil advisory
- Food Assistance Approved for Hurricane Ravaged Parishes
- ‘Boutiques to Benefit’ event to help Families Helping Families