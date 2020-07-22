Cooking with Olivia: Tomato Pie

Cooking with Olivia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make a delicious Tomato Pie!

Ingredients:

  • 5 Roma tomatoes
  • 10 fresh basil leaves
  • 1/2 cup green onion
  • 1 9-inch pre-baked pie crust
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar
  • 3/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
  • salt and pepper

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350° F
  2. Place tomatoes in colander in single layer. Sprinkle with salt and allow to rest for 10 minutes.
  3. Pat-dry the tomatoes with a paper towel
  4. Layer tomato slices, basil, and onion in pie shell. Season with salt and pepper
  5. Combine grated cheeses and mayonnaise
  6. Spread mixture on top, add parmesan cheese after
  7. Bake for 30 minutes or until lightly browned

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories