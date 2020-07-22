Cooking with Olivia: Tomato Pie

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make a delicious Tomato Pie!

Ingredients:

5 Roma tomatoes

10 fresh basil leaves

1/2 cup green onion

1 9-inch pre-baked pie crust

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1 cup shredded cheddar

3/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

salt and pepper

Instructions: