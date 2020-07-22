Cooking with Olivia: Tomato Pie

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make a delicious Tomato Pie!
Ingredients:
- 5 Roma tomatoes
- 10 fresh basil leaves
- 1/2 cup green onion
- 1 9-inch pre-baked pie crust
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella
- 1 cup shredded cheddar
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
- salt and pepper
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350° F
- Place tomatoes in colander in single layer. Sprinkle with salt and allow to rest for 10 minutes.
- Pat-dry the tomatoes with a paper towel
- Layer tomato slices, basil, and onion in pie shell. Season with salt and pepper
- Combine grated cheeses and mayonnaise
- Spread mixture on top, add parmesan cheese after
- Bake for 30 minutes or until lightly browned