Cooking with Olivia: Taco Spaghetti

Here’s what you need to make Olivia’s taco spaghetti!

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces spaghetti

1 ¼ pounds lean ground beef or ground turkey

1 (1 oz) package taco seasoning

2/3 cup water

1 can (10.75 oz) cream of chicken soup

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9×9 inch pan with cooking spray. Set aside.

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain. Set aside.

In a large skillet cook ground beef over medium-high heat until no longer pink. Drain fat. Return meat to skillet. Add taco seasoning and water. Stir to combine. Cook for 5 minutes.

Stir in soup, Velveeta and Rotel tomatoes.

Reduce heat to low, and cook until the cheese melts, stirring constantly.

Stir in cooked spaghetti and pour into prepared dish. Top with cheddar cheese.

Bake for 30 minutes or until heated through.