Cooking with Olivia: Strawberry Pie

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make a quick and easy Strawberry Pie!
Ingredients:
- 1 sheet refrigerated pie crust
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 cup water
- 1 package strawberry gelatin
- 4 cups sliced fresh strawberries
- whipped cream
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450°. Unroll crust into a 9-inch pie plate and trim the edges. Line with double thickness of heavy-duty foil or parchment. Bake 8 minutes. Remove foil then bake 5 more minutes. Cool on a wire rack once finished.
- In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch and water until smooth. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened. Remove from heat then stir in gelatin until dissolved. Refrigerate until slightly cooled.
- Arrange strawberries in the crust, pour gelatin mixture over berries and then refrigerate until set. Serve with whipped cream.