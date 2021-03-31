Cooking with Olivia: Strawberry Pie

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make a quick and easy Strawberry Pie!

Ingredients:

  • 1 sheet refrigerated pie crust
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 package strawberry gelatin
  • 4 cups sliced fresh strawberries
  • whipped cream

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 450°. Unroll crust into a 9-inch pie plate and trim the edges. Line with double thickness of heavy-duty foil or parchment. Bake 8 minutes. Remove foil then bake 5 more minutes. Cool on a wire rack once finished.
  2. In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch and water until smooth. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened. Remove from heat then stir in gelatin until dissolved. Refrigerate until slightly cooled.
  3. Arrange strawberries in the crust, pour gelatin mixture over berries and then refrigerate until set. Serve with whipped cream.

