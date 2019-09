WEST MONROE, La. — On today’s Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shares her recipe for Spiced Apple Cake.

Ingredients:

1 Box Spice Cake Mix

(2) 20 oz Can of Apple Pie Filling

8 oz butter

Directions:

Pour apple pie filling into a slow cooker/Crockpot.

Top with cake mix and butter.

Cook on high for 2-2.5 hours.

Tips: This recipe is great with vanilla ice cream.