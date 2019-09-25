Cooking with Olivia: Spaghetti Casserole

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia showed off her delicious Spaghetti Casserole recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Lb. Ground Beef
  • 1 Jar of Spaghetti Sauce
  • 8 oz. Cream Cheese
  • 1/4 cup Sour Cream
  • 1/2 Lb. Cottage Cheese (equals 1 cup)
  • 1/2 cup Butter (equals 1 stick)
  • 16 oz. Spaghetti Noodles
  • Grated Cheddar Cheese

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350°
  • Boil spaghetti noodles until al dente (firm). Drain and set aside until ready to assemble
  • Combine cream cheese, sour cream, and cottage cheese until well blended
  • Brown ground beef and combine with spaghetti sauce
  • Put a few slices of butter into a 9×13 pan then pour half of the noodles on top
  • Pour cream cheese mixture on top of noodles then add rest of noodles
  • Add meat sauce on top
  • Put into oven for 30 minutes then add desired amount of grated cheese
  • Finish off for 15 minutes or until cheese is melted.

