Cooking with Olivia: Spaghetti Casserole

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia showed off her delicious Spaghetti Casserole recipe.

Ingredients:

1 Lb. Ground Beef

1 Jar of Spaghetti Sauce

8 oz. Cream Cheese

1/4 cup Sour Cream

1/2 Lb. Cottage Cheese (equals 1 cup)

1/2 cup Butter (equals 1 stick)

16 oz. Spaghetti Noodles

Grated Cheddar Cheese

Directions: