Cooking with Olivia: Spaghetti Casserole

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia showed off her delicious Spaghetti Casserole recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 Lb. Ground Beef
- 1 Jar of Spaghetti Sauce
- 8 oz. Cream Cheese
- 1/4 cup Sour Cream
- 1/2 Lb. Cottage Cheese (equals 1 cup)
- 1/2 cup Butter (equals 1 stick)
- 16 oz. Spaghetti Noodles
- Grated Cheddar Cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°
- Boil spaghetti noodles until al dente (firm). Drain and set aside until ready to assemble
- Combine cream cheese, sour cream, and cottage cheese until well blended
- Brown ground beef and combine with spaghetti sauce
- Put a few slices of butter into a 9×13 pan then pour half of the noodles on top
- Pour cream cheese mixture on top of noodles then add rest of noodles
- Add meat sauce on top
- Put into oven for 30 minutes then add desired amount of grated cheese
- Finish off for 15 minutes or until cheese is melted.