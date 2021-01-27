Cooking with Olivia: Shrimp Etouffee

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make a quick and simple Shrimp Etouffee!
Ingredients:
- 3 lbs. deveined shrimp
- 1 stick of butter
- 6 stalks of celery
- 1 chopped onion
- 1 bell pepper
- 1/4 of frozen chopped mix of onion, celery, and bell pepper blend
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp garlic salt
- pinch of red pepper
- pinch of white pepper
- pinch of salt and black pepper
- 2 tbsp of minced garlic
- 2 cans condensed tomato soup
- 2 cans cream of chicken soup
- 2 cans cream of celery soup
Directions:
- Sauté vegetables with butter and seasonings until vegetables are soft
- Cook shrimp until pink then add to cooked vegetables and simmer for 5 minutes
- In a separate bowl, mix all soups and stir well
- Combine soups with shrimp and vegetables
- Cook on low heat for 20 minutes
- Serve over your favorite rice