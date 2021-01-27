Cooking with Olivia: Shrimp Etouffee

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make a quick and simple Shrimp Etouffee!

Ingredients:

  • 3 lbs. deveined shrimp
  • 1 stick of butter
  • 6 stalks of celery
  • 1 chopped onion
  • 1 bell pepper
  • 1/4 of frozen chopped mix of onion, celery, and bell pepper blend
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp garlic salt
  • pinch of red pepper
  • pinch of white pepper
  • pinch of salt and black pepper
  • 2 tbsp of minced garlic
  • 2 cans condensed tomato soup
  • 2 cans cream of chicken soup
  • 2 cans cream of celery soup

Directions:

  1. Sauté vegetables with butter and seasonings until vegetables are soft
  2. Cook shrimp until pink then add to cooked vegetables and simmer for 5 minutes
  3. In a separate bowl, mix all soups and stir well
  4. Combine soups with shrimp and vegetables
  5. Cook on low heat for 20 minutes
  6. Serve over your favorite rice

