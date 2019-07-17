1  of  2
Cooking with Olivia: Robot Craft Snack

Cooking with Olivia

WEST MONROE, La. — Olivia shares her recipe for these cute little robot craft snacks.

INGREDIENTS

  • Individual applesauce container
  • Minute Maid juice box
  • 2 boxes of raisins
  • 2 Sweet-tart candies
  • Plastic spoon
  • Glue-on googly eyes

Directions

  • Glue applesauce container upside down on top of the juice box, glue googly eyes to applesauce container
  • Glue sweet-tart candies to each side of juice box for arms, glue boxes of raisins to bottom of juice box for feet
  • Glue upside-down plastic spoon on the back of the juice box to create an antenna.

