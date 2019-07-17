Cooking with Olivia: Robot Craft Snack

WEST MONROE, La. — Olivia shares her recipe for these cute little robot craft snacks.
INGREDIENTS
- Individual applesauce container
- Minute Maid juice box
- 2 boxes of raisins
- 2 Sweet-tart candies
- Plastic spoon
- Glue-on googly eyes
Directions
- Glue applesauce container upside down on top of the juice box, glue googly eyes to applesauce container
- Glue sweet-tart candies to each side of juice box for arms, glue boxes of raisins to bottom of juice box for feet
- Glue upside-down plastic spoon on the back of the juice box to create an antenna.