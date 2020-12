Here’s what you need to make Olivia and Mom’s Pecan Pie:

INGREDIENTS:

4 eggs

3/4 c sugar

1 cup lite karo syrup

Pinch of salt

1 stick land of lakes melted butter

2 cups of pecan pieces

DIRECTIONS:

Mix together and pour in your favorite deep pan pie crust.

Bake slow @ 250 for two hours until your pecans are firm.

Enjoy!