Cooking with Olivia – Peanut Butter Cup Brownies

WEST MONROE, La. — On Cooking with Olivia, Olivia showed off her delectable Peanut Butter Cup Brownie recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/4 cup salted butter
- 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tablespoon milk or water
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 4 large eggs
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 12 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
- 9×13″ baking pan
- Non-stick cooking spray
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat your oven to 350°, line the bottom of your baking pan with a piece of parchment paper then spray the sides with a nonstick cooking spray.
- Use a heavy bottomed pot to melt your butter stovetop on medium heat until your butter is browned (not burnt).
- While melting, mix together your sugar and cocoa powder.
- Carefully pour your melted butter into your cocoa powder mixture and whisk well.
- Crack your eggs into a small bowl and add in your water and vanilla.
- Pour one egg in at a time and whisk well until all 4 eggs are in.
- Slowly mix in your flour and salt until you have a rich batter.
- Pour your batter into your baking pan, press your Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups into your batter, and use a fork to cover them with your brownie batter.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes, let cool, and enjoy!