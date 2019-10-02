Cooking with Olivia – Peanut Butter Cup Brownies

WEST MONROE, La. — On Cooking with Olivia, Olivia showed off her delectable Peanut Butter Cup Brownie recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 cup salted butter

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup granulated sugar

Pinch of salt

1 tablespoon milk or water

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

4 large eggs

1 cup all-purpose flour

12 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

9×13″ baking pan

Non-stick cooking spray

DIRECTIONS: