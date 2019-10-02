Cooking with Olivia – Peanut Butter Cup Brownies

Cooking with Olivia
WEST MONROE, La. — On Cooking with Olivia, Olivia showed off her delectable Peanut Butter Cup Brownie recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1/4 cup salted butter
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 tablespoon milk or water
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 12 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
  • 9×13″ baking pan
  • Non-stick cooking spray

DIRECTIONS:

  • Preheat your oven to 350°, line the bottom of your baking pan with a piece of parchment paper then spray the sides with a nonstick cooking spray.
  • Use a heavy bottomed pot to melt your butter stovetop on medium heat until your butter is browned (not burnt).
  • While melting, mix together your sugar and cocoa powder.
  • Carefully pour your melted butter into your cocoa powder mixture and whisk well.
  • Crack your eggs into a small bowl and add in your water and vanilla.
  • Pour one egg in at a time and whisk well until all 4 eggs are in.
  • Slowly mix in your flour and salt until you have a rich batter.
  • Pour your batter into your baking pan, press your Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups into your batter, and use a fork to cover them with your brownie batter.
  • Bake for 25-30 minutes, let cool, and enjoy!

