Cooking with Olivia: No-bake Lemon Icebox Pie

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Olivia shows us how to make a quick and easy No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie for this week’s Cooking with Olivia.
Ingredients:
- 9″ graham cracker crust
- 8 oz. cream cheese (softened)
- 14 oz. sweetened condensed milk
- 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
- zest of two lemons
Directions:
- Place the cream cheese into a mixing bowl and use mixer to blend until smooth.
- Add sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice, and zest. Blend until smooth
- Pour filling into pre-made pie crust, smooth the top and place in refrigerator for 2 hours to set
- Top with cool whip and serve cold