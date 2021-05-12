Cooking with Olivia: No-bake Lemon Icebox Pie

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Olivia shows us how to make a quick and easy No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie for this week’s Cooking with Olivia.

Ingredients:

  • 9″ graham cracker crust
  • 8 oz. cream cheese (softened)
  • 14 oz. sweetened condensed milk
  • 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
  • zest of two lemons

Directions:

  1. Place the cream cheese into a mixing bowl and use mixer to blend until smooth.
  2. Add sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice, and zest. Blend until smooth
  3. Pour filling into pre-made pie crust, smooth the top and place in refrigerator for 2 hours to set
  4. Top with cool whip and serve cold

