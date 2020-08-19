Cooking with Olivia: Nacho Chicken

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us a quick and easy way to make Nacho Chicken.

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons of Mayonnaise

1/4 Teaspoon of Salt

1/4 Teaspoon of dried Italian Seasoning

2 skinned, boneless chicken breasts

3/4 cup crushed Nacho Cheese Doritos

1 Tablespoon of melted butter

Directions: