Cooking with Olivia: Nacho Chicken

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us a quick and easy way to make Nacho Chicken.
Ingredients:
- 2 Tablespoons of Mayonnaise
- 1/4 Teaspoon of Salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon of dried Italian Seasoning
- 2 skinned, boneless chicken breasts
- 3/4 cup crushed Nacho Cheese Doritos
- 1 Tablespoon of melted butter
Directions:
- Combine mayonnaise, salt, and dried Italian seasoning
- Dip chicken pieces in mixture
- Dredge chicken in crushed Doritos
- Drizzle melted butter on top of chicken
- Bake at 350° for 30-45 minutes