Cooking with Olivia: Nacho Chicken

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us a quick and easy way to make Nacho Chicken.

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tablespoons of Mayonnaise
  • 1/4 Teaspoon of Salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon of dried Italian Seasoning
  • 2 skinned, boneless chicken breasts
  • 3/4 cup crushed Nacho Cheese Doritos
  • 1 Tablespoon of melted butter

Directions:

  1. Combine mayonnaise, salt, and dried Italian seasoning
  2. Dip chicken pieces in mixture
  3. Dredge chicken in crushed Doritos
  4. Drizzle melted butter on top of chicken
  5. Bake at 350° for 30-45 minutes

