Cooking with Olivia: Mandarin Orange Salad

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make a delicious desert: Mandarin Orange Salad.

Ingredients:

1 pkg Vanilla Instant Pudding Mix

1 Large can Crushed Pineapple (undrained)

2 Medium/Large cans Mandarin Oranges (drained)

1 pkg Cool Whip 8 oz

Directions: