Cooking with Olivia: Mandarin Orange Salad

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make a delicious desert: Mandarin Orange Salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg Vanilla Instant Pudding Mix
- 1 Large can Crushed Pineapple (undrained)
- 2 Medium/Large cans Mandarin Oranges (drained)
- 1 pkg Cool Whip 8 oz
Directions:
- Mix together Cool Whip and Instant vanilla pudding mix
- Add undrained crushed pineapple and both cans of drained Mandarin Oranges. (Save a few mandarin oranges to decorate the top of salad)
- Refrigerate until it thickens.