Cooking with Olivia: Mandarin Orange Salad

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make a delicious desert: Mandarin Orange Salad.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pkg Vanilla Instant Pudding Mix
  • 1 Large can Crushed Pineapple (undrained)
  • 2 Medium/Large cans Mandarin Oranges (drained)
  • 1 pkg Cool Whip 8 oz

Directions:

  1. Mix together Cool Whip and Instant vanilla pudding mix
  2. Add undrained crushed pineapple and both cans of drained Mandarin Oranges. (Save a few mandarin oranges to decorate the top of salad)
  3. Refrigerate until it thickens.

