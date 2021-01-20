Cooking with Olivia: King Cake

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make an awesome king cake just in time for Mardi Gras!

Ingredients:

  • 6 tablespoons of butter, melted
  • 1/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 2 17.5 oz. cans of jumbo cinnamon rolls with icing
  • yellow, green, and purple sprinkles

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350°F.
  2. Brush Bundt pan with melted butter.
  3. Mix together brown sugar and cinnamon, then sprinkle mixture evenly onto Bundt pan
  4. Arrange cinnamon rolls around the prepared pan, shingling the pieces slightly over each other. Pour remaining butter over cinnamon rolls.
  5. Bake for 35 minutes, until golden.
  6. Let cool for 5 minutes, then invert onto a cake plate.
  7. Pour icing over the top and decorate!

