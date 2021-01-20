Cooking with Olivia: King Cake

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make an awesome king cake just in time for Mardi Gras!

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons of butter, melted

1/4 cup light brown sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

2 17.5 oz. cans of jumbo cinnamon rolls with icing

yellow, green, and purple sprinkles

Directions: