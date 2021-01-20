Cooking with Olivia: King Cake

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make an awesome king cake just in time for Mardi Gras!
Ingredients:
- 6 tablespoons of butter, melted
- 1/4 cup light brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 2 17.5 oz. cans of jumbo cinnamon rolls with icing
- yellow, green, and purple sprinkles
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F.
- Brush Bundt pan with melted butter.
- Mix together brown sugar and cinnamon, then sprinkle mixture evenly onto Bundt pan
- Arrange cinnamon rolls around the prepared pan, shingling the pieces slightly over each other. Pour remaining butter over cinnamon rolls.
- Bake for 35 minutes, until golden.
- Let cool for 5 minutes, then invert onto a cake plate.
- Pour icing over the top and decorate!