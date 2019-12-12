Cooking with Olivia: Green Bean Casserole

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia showed off her version of Green Bean Casserole.
Ingredients:
- 1 Can of Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
- 1/8 tsp. garlic powder
- 4 cups cooked cut fresh green beans
- 1 1/3 cups crispy fried onions
Directions:
- Mix soup, milk, pepper, and garlic powder in 1 1/2 quart baking dish
- Stir in beans and 2/3 cup crispy fried onions
- Bake at 350°F for 30 minutes or until hot.
- Stir and then top with remaining onions.
- Bake 5 minutes until onions are golden.