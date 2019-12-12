Cooking with Olivia: Green Bean Casserole

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia showed off her version of Green Bean Casserole.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Can of Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • 1/8 tsp. black pepper
  • 1/8 tsp. garlic powder
  • 4 cups cooked cut fresh green beans
  • 1 1/3 cups crispy fried onions

Directions:

  1. Mix soup, milk, pepper, and garlic powder in 1 1/2 quart baking dish
  2. Stir in beans and 2/3 cup crispy fried onions
  3. Bake at 350°F for 30 minutes or until hot.
  4. Stir and then top with remaining onions.
  5. Bake 5 minutes until onions are golden.

