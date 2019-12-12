Cooking with Olivia: Green Bean Casserole

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia showed off her version of Green Bean Casserole.

Ingredients:

1 Can of Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup

3/4 cup milk

1/8 tsp. black pepper

1/8 tsp. garlic powder

4 cups cooked cut fresh green beans

1 1/3 cups crispy fried onions

Directions: