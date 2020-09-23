Cooking with Olivia: Fried Deer Steaks

WEST MONROE, La. — Wednesday on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make fried deer steaks!
Ingredients:
- 1 – 2 lbs. deer steak (backstrap or tenderloin)
- buttermilk (for marinade), plus 1 Tbsp for batter
- 2 cups flour
- 1 Tsp salt
- 1 Tsp pepper
- 1 Tsp paprika
- 1 Tbsp seasoned salt
- 1/4 Tsp cayenne pepper (optional)
- 1/2 cup canola or vegetable oil
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 Tbsp salted butter
Directions:
- Rinse deer steak and pat dry
- Use a tenderizing meat mallet to flatten the steaks to 1/4 inch thickness
- Place steaks in a container of buttermilk and place in the refrigerator overnight
- Mix the flour, salt, pepper, paprika, seasoned salt, and cayenne pepper together on a plate or in a small pan. Drizzle 1 Tbsp of buttermilk into the flour mixture while stirring until tiny clumps start to form
- Take steaks out of buttermilk one by one and liberally coat both sides in flour mixture. Place on an empty plate until ready to fry
- Heat canola or vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add 1 Tbsp of olive oil for extra flavor. Add butter. Begin to fry once butter has melted
- Cook 2-3 steaks at a time, 2 to 3 minutes on the first side until blood starts to surface. Flip over and cook for 1-2 minutes until golden brown and internal temperature reaches 165°F.
- Place on a paper towel lined plate and keep warm. Repeat until all meat is cooked.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at U.S. Supreme Court
- Long lines of mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at court
- Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
- Boy helps save grandfather from COVID-19 with plasma donation
- Significant damage remains in Grant Parish nearly a month after Laura