Cooking with Olivia: Fried Deer Steaks

WEST MONROE, La. — Wednesday on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make fried deer steaks!

Ingredients:

  • 1 – 2 lbs. deer steak (backstrap or tenderloin)
  • buttermilk (for marinade), plus 1 Tbsp for batter
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 Tsp salt
  • 1 Tsp pepper
  • 1 Tsp paprika
  • 1 Tbsp seasoned salt
  • 1/4 Tsp cayenne pepper (optional)
  • 1/2 cup canola or vegetable oil
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp salted butter

Directions:

  1. Rinse deer steak and pat dry
  2. Use a tenderizing meat mallet to flatten the steaks to 1/4 inch thickness
  3. Place steaks in a container of buttermilk and place in the refrigerator overnight
  4. Mix the flour, salt, pepper, paprika, seasoned salt, and cayenne pepper together on a plate or in a small pan. Drizzle 1 Tbsp of buttermilk into the flour mixture while stirring until tiny clumps start to form
  5. Take steaks out of buttermilk one by one and liberally coat both sides in flour mixture. Place on an empty plate until ready to fry
  6. Heat canola or vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add 1 Tbsp of olive oil for extra flavor. Add butter. Begin to fry once butter has melted
  7. Cook 2-3 steaks at a time, 2 to 3 minutes on the first side until blood starts to surface. Flip over and cook for 1-2 minutes until golden brown and internal temperature reaches 165°F.
  8. Place on a paper towel lined plate and keep warm. Repeat until all meat is cooked.

