Cooking with Olivia: Crockpot Mac & Cheese

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia showed off her awesome Crockpot Mac and Cheese recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 12 oz. box of no-cook macaroni
  • 3 & 3/4 cups of milk
  • 12 oz. evaporated milk
  • 4 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 4 oz. cream cheese
  • 1/2 tsp. ground mustard (optional)
  • 1/2 tsp. salt (optional)
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

  • Add all ingredients to crockpot and gently stir
  • Set crockpot to high and cook for 2 hours, stirring every 30 minutes
  • Feeds 4-6 people

