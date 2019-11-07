Cooking with Olivia: Crockpot Mac & Cheese

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia showed off her awesome Crockpot Mac and Cheese recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 oz. box of no-cook macaroni
- 3 & 3/4 cups of milk
- 12 oz. evaporated milk
- 4 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 4 oz. cream cheese
- 1/2 tsp. ground mustard (optional)
- 1/2 tsp. salt (optional)
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper (optional)
DIRECTIONS:
- Add all ingredients to crockpot and gently stir
- Set crockpot to high and cook for 2 hours, stirring every 30 minutes
- Feeds 4-6 people