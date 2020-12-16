Cooking with Olivia: Crock Pot Fudge

WEST MONROE, La. — Olivia shows us how to make Crock Pot Fudge in this week’s Cooking with Olivia.
Ingredients:
- (1) 14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk
- (2) 12 oz. bags of semisweet or dark chocolate chips
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla
- 3/4 to 1 cup of chopped walnuts
- 1 stick of butter
Directions:
- In a crock pot, combine one 14 oz can of sweetened condensed milk, two 12 oz bags of chocolate chips, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla
- Cook on low for 2 hours with the lid off, stirring halfway through
- Prepare an 8×8 or 9×9 pan with parchment paper, also butter corners and sides to prevent sticking
- Once the fudge has combined in the crock pot, mix in 3/4 to 1 cup of chopped walnuts
- Pour into pan and smooth
- Allow to cool in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours
- Remove from pan and cut into appropriate portions
