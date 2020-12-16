Cooking with Olivia: Crock Pot Fudge

WEST MONROE, La. — Olivia shows us how to make Crock Pot Fudge in this week’s Cooking with Olivia.

Ingredients:

  • (1) 14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk
  • (2) 12 oz. bags of semisweet or dark chocolate chips
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla
  • 3/4 to 1 cup of chopped walnuts
  • 1 stick of butter

Directions:

  1. In a crock pot, combine one 14 oz can of sweetened condensed milk, two 12 oz bags of chocolate chips, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla
  2. Cook on low for 2 hours with the lid off, stirring halfway through
  3. Prepare an 8×8 or 9×9 pan with parchment paper, also butter corners and sides to prevent sticking
  4. Once the fudge has combined in the crock pot, mix in 3/4 to 1 cup of chopped walnuts
  5. Pour into pan and smooth
  6. Allow to cool in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours
  7. Remove from pan and cut into appropriate portions

