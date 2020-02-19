Cooking with Olivia: Crawfish Etouffee

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Olivia joined us in the kitchen to make an awesome and easy Crawfish Etouffee.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 stick of butter
- 1 large onion (diced)
- 1 large green bell pepper (diced)
- 2 cans of Campbells Golden Mushroom Soup
- 1 lb. of frozen crawfish tails
- Salt, pepper, and garlic to taste
- Rice
DIRECTIONS:
- In a 4qt pot, melt butter. Add onion and bell pepper, saute til crisp
- Once veggies are cooked down, add soups and crawfish tails. Season.
- Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally to prevent burning.
- Heat through and serve over rice.