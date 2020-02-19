Cooking with Olivia: Crawfish Etouffee

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Olivia joined us in the kitchen to make an awesome and easy Crawfish Etouffee.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 stick of butter
  • 1 large onion (diced)
  • 1 large green bell pepper (diced)
  • 2 cans of Campbells Golden Mushroom Soup
  • 1 lb. of frozen crawfish tails
  • Salt, pepper, and garlic to taste
  • Rice

DIRECTIONS:

  1. In a 4qt pot, melt butter. Add onion and bell pepper, saute til crisp
  2. Once veggies are cooked down, add soups and crawfish tails. Season.
  3. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally to prevent burning.
  4. Heat through and serve over rice.

