Cooking with Olivia: Cool Whip Cookies

WEST MONROE, La. — Olivia joined Ashley Doughty on Wednesday to show us how to make Cool Whip cookies for this week’s Cooking with Olivia.
Ingredients:
- 1 box Red Velvet cake mix
- 8 oz. Cool Whip
- 1 egg
- Powdered Sugar
- Confectioner Sugar
Directions:
- Mix cake mix, Cool Whip, and egg together.
- Pour half box of powdered sugar into bowl and set aside.
- Scoop original mixture into bowl of powdered sugar with a teaspoon.
- Roll cookie dough until covered in white confectioner sugar.
- Place cookies on greased cookie sheet.
- Cook @ 350° F for 8 to 10 minutes.
- Cool for 10 minutes.
- Enjoy!
