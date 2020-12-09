Cooking with Olivia: Cool Whip Cookies

WEST MONROE, La. — Olivia joined Ashley Doughty on Wednesday to show us how to make Cool Whip cookies for this week’s Cooking with Olivia.

Ingredients:

  • 1 box Red Velvet cake mix
  • 8 oz. Cool Whip
  • 1 egg
  • Powdered Sugar
  • Confectioner Sugar

Directions:

  1. Mix cake mix, Cool Whip, and egg together.
  2. Pour half box of powdered sugar into bowl and set aside.
  3. Scoop original mixture into bowl of powdered sugar with a teaspoon.
  4. Roll cookie dough until covered in white confectioner sugar.
  5. Place cookies on greased cookie sheet.
  6. Cook @ 350° F for 8 to 10 minutes.
  7. Cool for 10 minutes.
  8. Enjoy!

