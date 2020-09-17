Cooking with Olivia: Chocolate Mug Cake

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make a real sweet treat: Chocolate Mug Cake!
Follow the instructions below to make your own!
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp all-purpose flour
- 2 Tbsp granulated sugar
- 1 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/4 Tsp baking powder
- Dash of salt
- 3 Tbsp milk
- 1 Tbsp canola oil
- 1/8 Tsp vanilla extract
- 1 Tsp chocolate chips
Directions:
- Spray bottom of microwave-safe mug or coffee lightly with cooking spray.
- Add flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt; stir together.
- Add milk, canola oil, and vanilla extract and stir until smooth.
- Stir in chocolate chips.
- Cook in microwave for 70-90 seconds until cake is just set, but still barely shiny on top.
- Allow to rest for 1 minute inside of microwave before eating.
