Cooking with Olivia: Chocolate Mug Cake

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make a real sweet treat: Chocolate Mug Cake!

Follow the instructions below to make your own!

Ingredients:

  • 3 Tbsp all-purpose flour
  • 2 Tbsp granulated sugar
  • 1 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/4 Tsp baking powder
  • Dash of salt
  • 3 Tbsp milk
  • 1 Tbsp canola oil
  • 1/8 Tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 Tsp chocolate chips

Directions:

  1. Spray bottom of microwave-safe mug or coffee lightly with cooking spray.
  2. Add flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt; stir together.
  3. Add milk, canola oil, and vanilla extract and stir until smooth.
  4. Stir in chocolate chips.
  5. Cook in microwave for 70-90 seconds until cake is just set, but still barely shiny on top.
  6. Allow to rest for 1 minute inside of microwave before eating.

