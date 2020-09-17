Cooking with Olivia: Chocolate Mug Cake

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make a real sweet treat: Chocolate Mug Cake!

Follow the instructions below to make your own!

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp granulated sugar

1 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 Tsp baking powder

Dash of salt

3 Tbsp milk

1 Tbsp canola oil

1/8 Tsp vanilla extract

1 Tsp chocolate chips

Directions: