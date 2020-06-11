WEST MONROE, La. — Olivia shows you an easy way to make a delicious Chimichanga in this week’s Cooking with Olivia!
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- House Dems call for voting infrastructure improvements before November
- Band-Aid launches bandages for different skin tones
- Honey Hole Insider: 6/12/2020
- Congressional Black Caucus holds forum on racial inequity in policing
- Cooking with Olivia: Chimichanga