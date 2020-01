WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Olivia shows us how to make an awesome Chili Queso Dip just in time for the big game!

Ingredients:

16 oz Velveeta

3/4 cup Milk

1/2 tsp Cayenne Pepper

15 oz Wolf Chili

2 tsp Chili Powder

2 tsp Lime Juice

1/2 tsp Cumin

Directions: