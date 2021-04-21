Cooking with Olivia: Cheesy Fiesta Corn Casserole

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make Cheesy Fiesta Corn Casserole!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 3/4 cup milk
- 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 2/3 cup sliced green onion
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
- 2 cans whole kernel corn, well-drained
- 2 cans whole kernel Mexicorn or Fiesta Corn with red and green peppers, drained
- 1/2 – 1 tablespoon chopped pickled jalapeno
Directions:
- Toss shredded cheeses, flour, and pepper together in a small bowl. Set to the side.
- Combine milk, cream cheese, 1/3 cup green onions, hot sauce, and chopped jalapenos in a 9/13-inch baking dish.
- add corn and shredded cheese mixture, stir until well combined.
- Cover and bake at 350° for 30 minutes.
- Uncover and add the remaining 1/3 cup green onions on top, bake for 5 more minutes.