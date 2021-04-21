Cooking with Olivia: Cheesy Fiesta Corn Casserole

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make Cheesy Fiesta Corn Casserole!

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 2/3 cup sliced green onion
  • 1 teaspoon hot sauce
  • 2 cans whole kernel corn, well-drained
  • 2 cans whole kernel Mexicorn or Fiesta Corn with red and green peppers, drained
  • 1/2 – 1 tablespoon chopped pickled jalapeno

Directions:

  1. Toss shredded cheeses, flour, and pepper together in a small bowl. Set to the side.
  2. Combine milk, cream cheese, 1/3 cup green onions, hot sauce, and chopped jalapenos in a 9/13-inch baking dish.
  3. add corn and shredded cheese mixture, stir until well combined.
  4. Cover and bake at 350° for 30 minutes.
  5. Uncover and add the remaining 1/3 cup green onions on top, bake for 5 more minutes.

