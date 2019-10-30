Cooking with Olivia – Candy Gloves

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia showed off a neat little treat that you can make in no time for Halloween.
INGREDIENTS:
- Halloween candy of your choice
- Surgical gloves (latex or non-latex)
- Some form of ribbon or string
- Novelty Halloween rings
DIRECTIONS:
- Take surgical glove and blow into the opening (to stretch out the glove)
- Fill glove with candy (preferably use Smarties for the fingers and larger candy items for palm)
- Tie off with string or ribbon
- Place novelty ring on one of the fingers