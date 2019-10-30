Cooking with Olivia – Candy Gloves

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia showed off a neat little treat that you can make in no time for Halloween.

INGREDIENTS:

  • Halloween candy of your choice
  • Surgical gloves (latex or non-latex)
  • Some form of ribbon or string
  • Novelty Halloween rings

DIRECTIONS:

  • Take surgical glove and blow into the opening (to stretch out the glove)
  • Fill glove with candy (preferably use Smarties for the fingers and larger candy items for palm)
  • Tie off with string or ribbon
  • Place novelty ring on one of the fingers

