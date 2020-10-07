Cooking with Olivia: Brown Gravy

WEST MONROE, La. — This week on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make a simple and delicious brown gravy.
Ingredients:
- Oil
- Flour
- Salt
- Pepper
- Beef broth
- Cold water
Directions:
- In a skillet, pour oil to cover skillet, heat high, drop a few flour flakes to see if the oil is ready to fold the flour in.
- 1/2 cup of flour will be used gradually to oil, keep stirring, add cold water, seasons, add broth.
- Once the gravy is brown, add your seasons you desire, salt, pepper, and you can add onion powder and garlic powder you desire.
- One minute on the stovetop at the lowest heat, ready to serve.
