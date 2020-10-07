Cooking with Olivia: Brown Gravy

Cooking with Olivia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — This week on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make a simple and delicious brown gravy.

Ingredients:

  • Oil
  • Flour
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Beef broth
  • Cold water

Directions:

  1. In a skillet, pour oil to cover skillet, heat high, drop a few flour flakes to see if the oil is ready to fold the flour in.
  2. 1/2 cup of flour will be used gradually to oil, keep stirring, add cold water, seasons, add broth.
  3. Once the gravy is brown, add your seasons you desire, salt, pepper, and you can add onion powder and garlic powder you desire.
  4. One minute on the stovetop at the lowest heat, ready to serve.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories