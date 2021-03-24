Cooking with Olivia: Baked Pineapple

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make a super simple and delicious baked pineapple!

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 stick of butter
  • 1 & 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 & 1/2 sleeves of crushed Ritz crackers
  • 2 cans (20 oz.) of pineapple chunks – drained (reserve juice from 1 can)

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Mix sugar, cornstarch, 1/2 stick of butter, and juice from 1 can of pineapple
  2. Heat mixture over medium heat until it begins to thicken
  3. Spray a 9×9 casserole dish with non-stick spray
  4. Pour drained pineapple in dish, then sprinkle cheese on top
  5. Pour sugar/cornstarch mixture over cheese
  6. Spread crushed crackers on top
  7. Melt 1/2 stick of butter and drizzle over crackers
  8. Bake at 350° for 30-45 minutes, or until cheese is melted

