Cooking with Olivia: Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls

WEST MONROE, La. — This weeks on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make a quick and easy Apple Pie Cinnamon Roll!
Ingredients:
- 1 can of cinnamon rolls
- 1 21 oz can of apple pie filling
- 1/3 cup of brown sugar
- 1/2 stick melted butter
- Cinnamon
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 350 Degrees.
- Spray baking pan with cooking spray.
- Arrange your cinnamon rolls in baking pan.
- Combine brown sugar, melted butter and cinnamon and spread over cinnamon rolls, top with apple pie filling.
- Bake 35 to 4O mins.
- Use frosting from cinnamon rolls (heat in microwave to melt) put over apple pie cinnamon rolls.