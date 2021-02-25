Cooking with Olivia: Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls

Cooking with Olivia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — This weeks on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make a quick and easy Apple Pie Cinnamon Roll!

Ingredients:

  • 1 can of cinnamon rolls
  •  1 21 oz can of apple pie filling
  • 1/3 cup of brown sugar
  • 1/2 stick melted butter
  • Cinnamon

Directions:

  1. Pre-heat oven to 350 Degrees.
  2. Spray baking pan with cooking spray.
  3. Arrange your cinnamon rolls in baking pan.
  4. Combine brown sugar, melted butter and cinnamon and spread over cinnamon rolls, top with apple pie filling.
  5. Bake 35 to 4O mins.
  6. Use frosting from cinnamon rolls (heat in microwave to melt) put over apple pie cinnamon rolls.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories