Cooking with Olivia: Air Fryer Sweet Potatoes

WEST MONROE, La. — This week on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make a simple sweet side of baked sweet potatoes in the air fryer.

Ingredients:

  • Sweet Potatoes
  • Vegetable Oil
  • Salt/Pepper (to taste)

Directions:

  1. Wash your sweet potatoes before rubbing with oil
  2. Prick the skin with a fork about 10 times on each potato
  3. Bake for 25-55 minutes at 390° or until flesh is tender
  4. Serve with butter and parsley, salt, or honey

