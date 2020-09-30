Cooking with Olivia: Air Fryer Sweet Potatoes

WEST MONROE, La. — This week on Cooking with Olivia, Olivia shows us how to make a simple sweet side of baked sweet potatoes in the air fryer.
Ingredients:
- Sweet Potatoes
- Vegetable Oil
- Salt/Pepper (to taste)
Directions:
- Wash your sweet potatoes before rubbing with oil
- Prick the skin with a fork about 10 times on each potato
- Bake for 25-55 minutes at 390° or until flesh is tender
- Serve with butter and parsley, salt, or honey
