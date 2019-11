WEST MONROE, La. -- Today on Louisiana Living, Abby Wise with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor's Bureau joined us to talk about all the fun events happening over the Thanksgiving weekend.

2019 Monroe Turkey Trot -- The Monroe Turkey Trot will be held on Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2019 at the Downtown River Market in Monroe, LA. This year it will be one distance! This will be a 3 mile loop in Downtown Monroe. Race day registration starts at 7 am with a race start time of 8 am. Venue: RiverMarket 316 South Grand, Monroe Hours: Race starts at 8:00 AM Cost: $20 Phone: (318) 807-9985