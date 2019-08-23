Chillfest 2019 happening this weekend in DOMO

WEST MONROE, La. — This year, August freezes over in downtown Monroe, LA. We’re forecasting a cold snap on Saturday, August 24. Welcome to ChillFest.

The coolest event in Northeast Louisiana. ChillFest is your one stop location for frozen drinks, snow flurries, and winter-themed sports.

Sign up for our Freeze Tag tournament, or join the cool running for our curling event. With snow flurries throughout, you’ll forget that it’s the dead of summer.

The day finishes with a concert by The Cleverlys. Think we can get them to cover Vanilla Ice? Be there to find out!

Tickets go on sale June 1! CHILLFEST is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the corner of Desiard Street and N. 3rd Street. The doors open at The Hub at 6 p.m for the Cleverlys concert.

A general event ticket will be $5. Admission to The Cleverlys will be $15, but if purchased before August 24, admission includes CHILLFEST.

The frozen drink options will range from snow cones to daiquiris to ice cream. Snow flurries can be expected along with the ice and winter theme. A kids’ area will have inflatables, and a makers’ fair will feature local artisans.

A Freeze Tag tournament will take place from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., and a Curling Competition (or a bonspiel) sweeps through the rest of the event from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sign ups for teams will be available on June 1.

The Cleverlys are a six-person group that plays covers of hit songs in a bluegrass style.

The Hub in Downtown Monroe is located at 201 Washington St, Monroe, LA. Live music and comedy mesh together in this show.