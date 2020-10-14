Coronavirus Information

Chennault Gala set for Saturday, Oct. 17

WEST MONROE, La. — Wednesday on Louisiana Living, Caroline Bolding with the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum joined Ashley Doughty to talk about the Chennault Gala that is taking place on October 17.

