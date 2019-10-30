CHECK THIS OUT: You can meet Kane Hodder, aka Jason Voorhees, this week at Evil Visions Haunted House

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Jeremy Luck with Evil Visions Haunted House and Kane Hodder, aka Jason Voorhees, joined us to talk about the meet and greet happening this week.

Kane Hodder is famously known as the only actor to play the prolific killer more than once in the movie series.

If you would like to meet Kane, head on out to Evil Visions Haunted House on Thursday, October 31 and Friday, November 1. The meet and greet’s start at 7 PM both nights and you can buy your tickets at the door.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.