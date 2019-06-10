CAJUN COMEDY COOKING: Dinner show to benefit Blue Star Mothers of NELA

(6/10/19) WEST MONROE, La. — Jayme Watson, the President of Blue Star Mothers of Northeast Louisiana, joined us on Louisiana Living to talk about the upcoming Cajun Comedy Cooking Show to benefit the Blue Star Mothers of NELA.

Chef Scott Landry presents the Cajun Comedy Dinner Show benefiting the Blue Star Mothers of Northeast Louisiana.

Chef Landry will put on a lively evening of culinary entertainment and family fun, complete with a delicious meal & dessert.

The event will take place at the West Monroe Convention Center on Thursday, June 20th, at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. Individual tickets are only $30 and tables are available at $350 and $500.

The $350 table is for Corporate/Businesses that will come with table advertising.

The $500 table is next to the chef’s demonstration and will also come with table advertising.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 318-355-2146 or 337-515-2458, through Chef Scott Landry, through the Blue Star Mothers of NELA, or by visiting the West Monroe Convention Center.