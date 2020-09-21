Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series set to kick off in October

WEST MONROE, La. — Monday on Louisiana Living, Georgia Street joined Ashley Doughty to talk about the Northeast Louisiana Art’s Council’s free “Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series.”

The series is set to kick off at noon on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Anna Noe Gray Park in Monroe, and will continue at the same location every Wednesday in October.

Here is a list of the acts and a description from the NELA Art’s Council:

October 7 – Denene Stringfellow – Lift your spirits today! A little gospel, a few show tunes, and everything in between! Come see area favorite and Ruston’s own, Denene Stringfellow! You’ll see why Ruston observes Denene Stringfellow Day each year. He’s back by popular demand – – a great way to launch the series and season.

October 14 – Mike McKenzie – Mike McKenzie, a local legend, and perennial Series favorite, is one of the busiest performers in the region, playing everyone’s favorite country, classic rock, and funk. You will have fun and be thoroughly entertained.

October 21 – Legal & ‘Lectric (Tommy Fields and Buddy Bryant) – Legal & ‘Lectric duo is new to Brown Bag. There is a song for everyone from this guitar duo of Tommy Fields and Buddy Bryant. From classic and alternative rock, country, and swamp, to pop and blues spanning from the Allman Brothers to Incubus plus an occasional original song in the mix, this pair is worth a listen. Come see why they are so popular around town.

October 28 – Rod Payne and Karen Solomon – Closing out our Series, Rod Payne partners with Series newcomer, Karen Solomon. Karen brings a diverse voice with shades of theatre, jazz, and pure pop. An artist/educator, she combines a love of singing with the ability to transfer that love to an audience or students. Sit back and enjoy favorites from Carole King and more!

