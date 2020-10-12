‘Boutiques to Benefit’ event to help Families Helping Families

WEST MONROE, La. — Monday on Louisiana Living, Denis Hardy joined Ashley Doughty to talk about the “Boutiques to Benefit” event taking place near the end of October.
“Boutiques to Benefit” is a vendor show that will raise proceeds for Families Helping Families.
