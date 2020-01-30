Bingo on the Delta 2020

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Kirsten Gladen with the Catholic Charities of North Louisiana joined us to talk about the upcoming Bingo on the Delta fundraiser taking place on February 8, 2020.

Bingo on the Delta, an annual fundraiser of Catholic Charities of North Louisiana, is slated for February 8th at the West Monroe Convention Center. This casual, fun-filled event will feature bingo games called by local priests and deacons, a delicious dinner, prizes for each bingo game, and a silent auction. Prizes and silent auction items range from restaurant gift cards to tickets to a New Orleans Pelicans game.

The funds raised at last year’s Bingo on the Delta helped CCNLA expand their outreach efforts in Northeast Louisiana, making it possible for the Concordia Street office to now operate 5 days a week. This move has helped even more of those less fortunate in the area with financial education, emergency assistance, immigration services and baby needs. Since opening the office in 2016, Catholic Charities has taught Money School to 1,366 people and has helped 292 individuals with $39,862.67 in rental/utility assistance in the Monroe area.

“I’m proud of the phenomenal work our staff does every day for the residents living in the delta,” said executive director Meg Goorley. “This bingo event is both a fundraiser, and a celebration of the good being done every day.”

Bingo on the Delta will feature two special guests this year. The Mistress of Ceremonies for the event will be Louisiana Living’s Ashley Doughty, and new bishop Francis Malone (being confirmed on January 28th) will be the special bingo caller for the evening.

Tickets to the event are $50 and include dinner and two bingo cards. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.ccnla.org or calling 318-865-0200 ext. 109. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Erin Smith, development coordinator, at development@ccnla.org or by calling 318-865-0200 ext. 109 (Shreveport office).