WEST MONROE, La. -- Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor's Bureau joined us on Louisiana Living to get us ready for all of this weekend's fun events.

Ark-La-Miss Fair: Enjoy fair rides, live music, great food, and animals at the 2019 Ark-La-Miss Fair! There is something for the whole family. Date(s) : 09/20/2019 - 09/29/2019 Address : Monroe Civic Center 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71210 Phone : 318-329-2225 Website : http://www.facebook.com/ArkLaMissFair/