ARCO Fair set for Friday, September 25

WEST MONROE, La. — Monday on Louisiana Living, Deidra Adair with ARCO of Monroe joined Ashley Doughty to talk about the upcoming ARCO Fair.

The fair will kick off on Tower Drive on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 10 AM and go until 2 PM.

