American Red Cross’ 2019 BASH set for this weekend

(6/20/19) WEST MONROE, La. — BASH is a military-themed, fun-filled evening benefiting the American Red Cross of Northeast Louisiana.

Now in its 22nd year, BASH offers participants a chance to enjoy fabulous food and refreshments from Outback Steakhouse and Marsala Beverage, catch the on-going world tour of The Flaming Asburys and bid on unique auction items, such as a rare framed Beatles Album signed by all four Beatles and all to support the programs and services of the Red Cross in our community.