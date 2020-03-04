8th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Bicycle Parade & Festival

Louisiana Living

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Lila Strode with the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce joined us to talk about the 8th annual St. Patrick’s Day Bicycle Parade and Festival planned for Saturday, March 14th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories