8th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Bicycle Parade & Festival

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Lila Strode with the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce joined us to talk about the 8th annual St. Patrick’s Day Bicycle Parade and Festival planned for Saturday, March 14th.
by: Jonathan FreemanPosted: / Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Lila Strode with the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce joined us to talk about the 8th annual St. Patrick’s Day Bicycle Parade and Festival planned for Saturday, March 14th.