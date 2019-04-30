61st Annual Barak Shrine Circus set for May 3-5

MONROE, La. -- (4/29/19) Mark your calendars for the 61st Annual Barak Shrine Circus on May 3, 4, and 5!

The thrilling show will return once again to the Monroe Civic Center and you won't want to miss it.

Purchase tickets online through Ticketmaster:

http://www.ticketmaster.com/Barak-Shrine-Circus-t…/…/2083009

2. Visit or call the Monroe Civic Center box office. They are open 9am-6pm Mon-Fri and may be reached at 318-329-2388.

🎪 PRICES:

Adult General: $12

Children General: $1 or free when purchased through Civic Center box office with a Barak Buck.

Adult Reserved: $17

Child Reserved: $5

🤡 SHOWTIMES:

Friday May 3 - 7:30pm

Saturday May 4 - 10am, 2:30pm, 7:30pm

Sunday May 5 - 2pm, 6pm