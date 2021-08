RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Friday August 20, deputies with the Richland Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic top on US Highway 80 at Delhi City Park, which led to the arrest of a Ruston man.

According to the release, 29-year-old Domoreal Gray of Ruston was driving a 2005 Chevy Tahoe at the time of the incident.